​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Opendoor Technologies Incorporated (“Opendoor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OPEN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Opendoor investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants’ public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

