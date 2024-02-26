SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Carrie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 1:25pm PT/4:25pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.
About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.
