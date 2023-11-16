SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Carrie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:35pm PT/3:35pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.
About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.
