SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Elise Wang

investors@opendoor.com

Media:

Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart

press@opendoor.com