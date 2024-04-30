Atlas software-defined platform now available via AWS trusted partner network; Enabling Media & Entertainment companies to facilitate complex data storage, management and creative workflows in the cloud at scale

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpenDrives, Inc. , the global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, announced today that it has joined the globally recognized and trusted AWS Partner Network (APN). Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner programs are world-renowned for featuring vendor solutions that offer reliability, security, and operational excellence in cloud adoption and transformation. Atlas , OpenDrives’ software-defined architecture, leverages the power of AWS cloud services to eliminate media and entertainment (M&E) production workflow barriers. The result is seamlessly connected data, applications, and users for faster and smoother content production and monetization in the cloud at scale.

“Media and entertainment customers must continually anticipate the technology hurdles while managing fluctuating and often intense data needs throughout the lifecycle of each project,” explains Sean Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenDrives. “Our alliance with AWS enables OpenDrives’ customers to utilize best-in-industry cloud services to achieve greater agility and transform their operation with the flexibility, speed and performance they need for success.“

Atlas can be found on the AWS Partner Solutions Finder , which provides customers with a centralized place to search, discover, and connect with trusted APNTechnology and Consulting Partners, based on customers’ business needs.

OpenDrives Innovation and Customer Enablement

OpenDrives boasts a robust IP Portfolio, having secured 11 patents as well as earning notable industry commendations. The company prides itself on its world-class, comprehensive support and professional services delivered by a team of M&E experts. Their customer-centric approach puts emphasis on deep collaboration with customers to define technology roadmaps and evolve solutions in line with industry needs and requirements.

Open-source tools and standards enable customers to seamlessly connect systems and data. The flagship Atlas solution combines highly performant data-handling capabilities with automation, ease of use, and a single-pane-of-glass (SPOG) administrative experience. Customers can proactively prefetch and then monitor the integrity of data as well as run containerized applications right on the software platform, in the cloud, at scale.

To learn more about OpenDrives software-defined platforms running on AWS cloud, please visit https://opendrives.com/solutions/cloud-hybrid-remote/ .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a leading provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and storage management services. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals and technologists, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows underscored by the ever-evolving Open ecosystem of technology and channel partners. With Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers simple, flexible, and scalable solutions that match highly unique and diverse performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

