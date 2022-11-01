Award highlights B2B partners that support businesses across all disciplines and empower growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpenDrives, Inc., a global provider of enterprise-scale, software-defined data storage solutions, announced today that it has been named to Inc. Business Media’s inaugural Power Partner Awards list. The award recognizes 252 business-to-business (B2B) organizations with proven track records in supporting partner and client growth in engineering, logistics, security, financial planning and, and across disciplines such as infrastructure development, cloud migration and compliance.

OpenDrives was awarded based on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to businesses, as well as partner and customer testimonials gathered in the survey process. Inc. also developed a proprietary methodology, in partnership with social and media intelligence platform Meltwater, to source sentiment from online conversations that were translated into numerical scores.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Business Media.

“Partners are integral to informing and implementing OpenDrives’ software-defined data storage management and workflow solutions, and our ability to drive individual performance outcomes for enterprise-scale businesses across the globe,” said Sean Lee, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at OpenDrives. “Our partners are our advocates and allies – customers, solutions providers, channel partners, integrators – who trust OpenDrives’ ‘open-minded’ approach to power flexibility, modularity and scalability, underpinned by a fully vendor-agnostic framework that drives growth in return.”

OpenDrives leverages open protocols and standards to future-proof the entire data lifecycle, no matter the size, scale or location. Its centralized software hub, Atlas Core, powers access, management and movement of data with a single pane of glass administrative view, seamlessly bridging software, hardware and services to facilitate workflows and workloads across media and entertainment and general purpose IT.

“As data size and demands continue to grow at dramatic rates, vendors must be able to constantly evolve and pivot. OpenDrives empowers every partner and customer with the flexibility and scale to anticipate and meet new needs as they arise,” said Joel Whitley, Principal at IAG Capital Partners. “OpenDrives was IAG’s first investment in the computing infrastructure space, largely due to its open and agnostic approach to partnerships, and has become the ‘gold standard’ when considering other investments in this sector.”

Cornerstone to OpenDrives’ model is ease-of-use, scalability and interoperability, which has transformed the company’s role from ‘solutions provider’ to ‘partner’ for hundreds of customers, including HBO, Spotify, Riot Games and Telemundo. OpenDrives is set to soon power Fox Sports’ live broadcast of Qatar 2022, which will showcase the power of its partnership approach ‘in action’ and on a global scale.

OpenDrives’ partners also provide key pillars to its Open Ecosystem, the underpinning infrastructure built to unlock the true value of data. Integrations with best-in-class technology providers and services, such as EVS, Creative Mobile Solutions (CMSI), Western Digital and Signiant, reinforce the broad range of capabilities OpenDrives’ customers experience as a result. CHESA, Diversified and Intervision, are among the leading channel partners and resellers helping to deliver OpenDrives’ solutions at scale.

“Receiving the Inc. Power Partner Award is just as much an honor as it is a representation of the collective expertise, innovation and dedication that OpenDrives and every partner carries for our respective industries. It also reinforces the impact of our ever-evolving and growing Open Ecosystem,” Lee added.

The award underscores OpenDrives’ growth, which recently made several strategic hires to support product scale and international expansion. OpenDrives also debuted new general purpose IT software , earning it the NAB 2022 Show Product of the Year Award, and new enterprise backup and recovery with partners Zmanda (a BETSOL company). 92% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth earned OpenDrives a spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies list.

To learn more about OpenDrives, visit: www.opendrives.com . To view Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards full list, go to: www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022 .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-scale, software-led storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding workflows in media and entertainment for businesses large and small. OpenDrives delivers the highest performing solutions to match individual performance needs, even for the most robust, complex and mission-critical projects, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

