Jon Campagna Opener Announces Appointment of Jon Campagna as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opener , the market leader in personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Campagna as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Campagna has more than two decades of financial leadership in both public and private companies, including tenure as CFO at aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce Jon Campagna’s appointment as our CFO,” said Ken Karklin, Chief Executive Officer of Opener. “Jon is an exceptional financial leader with a proven track record. His wealth of finance and strategy expertise, combined with his deep understanding of the aviation sector, will be immensely valuable to Opener. With Jon joining our leadership team, we are further equipped to drive our growth by seizing the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

Jon Campagna expressed his excitement about joining Opener, stating, “It’s inspiring to join Opener at such an exciting time. Opener has the massive drive, talent, and passion needed to elevate itself above the crowd. I have great admiration for Opener’s accomplishments and am truly honored to be a part of this inventive company as we scale and continue to disrupt the aviation industry.”

Most recently, Campagna served as CFO at Capella Space Corp and CFO at Virgin Galactic, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial strategy, facilitating operational growth, and transitioning from a privately-held to a public company. Previously, Campagna held financial leadership roles in Europe and the US at Ericsson and ICON Aircraft. He began his career in the Southern California audit practice at PwC. Campagna received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and holds a CPA license (inactive) in the State of California.

About Opener

Opener designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft including BlackFly, which holds the distinction of being the world’s first of its kind. Compact and simple, Opener vehicles are designed for a wide range of recreational, commercial, and public service applications. You can find videos and more information at https://OPENER.aero .

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

press@opener.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f379066a-9345-4bb0-b0c5-ace8a3771fef