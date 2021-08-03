Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Opener Completes Four Flight Demonstrations of Human-Operated eVTOL Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Opener Completes Four Flight Demonstrations of Human-Operated eVTOL Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Hundreds of Thousands Witness BlackFly Soar at EAA AirVenture 2021

Kristina Menton Demo Flight July 31, 2021 EAA AirVenture 2021, Oshkosh, WIFlight 3 of 4 human flights in Opener’s BlackFly performed at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and Saturday, July 31, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opener, a pioneer of electric aerial vehicles for consumer travel, today announced the historic completion of four human-operated flights of BlackFly, the world’s first eVTOL fixed-wing aircraft. Two BlackFly production vehicles soared into the sky in front of hundreds of thousands of attendees at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

BlackFly eVTOL aircraft were flown by Opener team members, Eleanor Li, Plant Manager, and Marcus Leng, Founder and CEO, on July 27th, 2021, and Kristina Menton, Director of Operations, on July 31st, 2021. The operators showcased BlackFly’s powerful capabilities of vertical takeoff and landing, cruise flight, hover, rotating, sideways and forward flight, and return-to-home.

“This was a momentous day for aerial vehicles and the future of transportation,” said Marcus Leng, Founder and CEO of Opener. “With over 35,500 miles flown and vehicles in production, we have demonstrated that BlackFly is a first in this space.”

No pilot’s license is required to operate BlackFly ultralight vehicles.

To stay in the loop on Opener’s news, sign up for the newsletter here.

About EAA:
EAA embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 240,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building, and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA AirVenture https://www.eaa.org/airventure.

About Opener:
On October 5, 2011, history quietly was made near the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, Canada. That day saw the first manned flight of a fixed-wing all-electric VTOL aircraft. This event prompted the formation of a stealth company with the sole purpose of pursuing the development of this new unique technology. In September of 2014, the Company reorganized as Opener and relocated the majority of its operations to Silicon Valley in California to pursue an unencumbered and accelerated development timeline. Unveiled in 2018, BlackFly is the world’s first all-electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL), fixed-wing, ultralight aircraft to conduct human-operated flight in public. Find videos and more information at https://opener.aero.

Media Contact:
Heidi Groshelle, Groshelle Communications
[email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a17288e7-9a96-490f-b572-73d4a409c499

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.