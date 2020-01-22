Opening of Trump impeachment trial draws 11 million TV viewers

About 11 million TV viewers watched the start of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday when lawmakers sparred for hours over witnesses and records for the historic proceedings, according to Nielsen ratings data.
