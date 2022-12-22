Introduction of cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic technology for operating rooms, as well as increase in government financing for operating room infrastructure improvements are likely to drive market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Market value of the global operating room integration market stood at around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. The global industry is estimated to attain value of around US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032. Technologies have revolutionized the healthcare industry. Surgical teams can work more efficiently and streamline processes owing to integration of operating room (OR) components, which helps in improving workflows. Higher productivity is associated with operational efficiency, which is expected to support better usage of integrated OR systems, thereby driving industry growth.

The healthcare industry now has a choice between simple ORs that only allow for device observation, and high-complexity ORs that allow for device control and connectivity. Additionally, the operating room integration market technology offers sophisticated visualization in 4K ultra-high quality and real-time collaboration through video conference or live streaming. These benefits are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast timeline.

The OR integration system also ensures patient data protection, including photos and reports for diagnostic testing. By doing so, the patient can stop moving and remain in the OR. Moreover, it enables the clinician to obtain patient reports and photographs for use as and when needed. The time saved by efficient technological integration enables the hospital to carry out more operations and save lives.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries has fueled development of integrated operating room systems. Less pain, speedier recovery, and shorter hospital stays are all benefits of a small incision done in minimally invasive procedures. Advancements in minimally invasive techniques is likely to lead to demand for robotic surgery and telemedicine in the coming years, which is expected to drive the global operating room integration market.

Laparoscopic treatments have changed due to the continued advancement of single-incision laparoscopic and endoscopic surgical procedures. Today, under general anaesthesia, surgeries can be performed using image-guided vascular access technology and other endoscopic access methods. These innovations are expected to displace standard surgical procedures, thereby increasing the need for integrated operating rooms and specialized imaging-guided procedures. Thus, the replacement of traditional surgical methods by these innovations is likely to spur demand for specialized imaging-guided procedures and integrated operating rooms.

Global Operating Room Integration Market: Growth Drivers

The global operating room integration market was dominated by document management systems, which exhibited growth of 10.7% from 2017 to 2021. The documentation management systems category is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032. A documentation management system organizes the patient’s records onto a single platform to increase efficiency and give surgeons accessibility to relevant information and the patient’s history during surgeries.

The market is expected to be driven by rising demand for better patient outcomes from less invasive procedures. Utilization of operating rooms (ORs) has also improved due to the advent of a patient-centered approach for surgeries. These factors are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Operating Room Integration Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is projected to witness promising opportunities in the operating room integration market. International patients who have recently visited Asia Pacific for medical treatment are the industry’s main source of revenue. Additionally, patients looking for cosmetic surgery travel to South Korea. South Korea is concentrating on developing medical technology in robotic surgery. Hence, demand for advanced operating room integration systems is expected to rise in the country.

According to market forecast, the operating room integration market in the US is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032. The market is likely to continue to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for OR integration since minimally invasive surgical procedures are performed on nearly half of the population in the U.S.

Global Operating Room Integration Market: Key Players

Olympus Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Doricon Medical Systems

Brain Lab AG

Global Operating Room Integration Market: Segmentation

Component

Software

Services

Device Type

Audio Video Management System Forceps

Display System

Documentation Management System

Application

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Applications

End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

