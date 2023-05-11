Nurse Mental Health and Wellbeing Non Profit Supported by L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebrates Nurses This Week and All Year Long

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Operation Happy Nurse (OHN), the nonprofit organization and online community dedicated to improving the lives of nurses, has released the names of the nurses it is highlighting at its May 12th fundraiser concert held in San Diego and headlined by Social House. Tickets are still available to the concert , held at the famed Mavericks Beach Club. Operation Happy Nurse is announcing the five Operation Happy Nurse Nurses Week Honorees, to celebrate their contribution to the nursing profession.

The five nurses being honored on May 12th at the Fundraiser Concert are:

Ashley Reil, Neonatal Intensive Care, Washington DC

Brianda Meza, Pediatrics, California

Lilly Stamper, Wound/Step Down Care, Indiana

Kristen Perez, Adult Specialties, Illinois

Carrie Fanning, Emergency Room, Montana

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth is supporting Operation Happy Nurse as it honors nurses. Each nurse was nominated by a peer due to their significant impact within the field. The OHN Nurse Advisory Board selected 5 nurses from a large number of submissions. The five selected nurses will be featured on L’Oréal Paris and Operation Happy Nurse digital channels for the week of Nurses Week, and all winners will also receive L’Oréal Paris products for their hospital unit during Nurses’ Week.

“All of these nurses have been voted on by the Operation Happy Nurse Community, and we couldn’t be more proud to celebrate their contributions and achievements,” said Shannon McPeek, CEO and founder of Operation Happy Nurse. “We celebrate these five nurses tonight, and yet all of our nurses in our community should be recognized for what they contribute to our society and overall daily support for better health outcomes.”

ABOUT OPERATION HAPPY NURSE

Operation Happy Nurse is a nonprofit organization missioned to help all nurses struggling with stress, anxiety and depression, especially due to their profession. Founded by NICU nurse Shannon McPeek in 2019, after she realized the detrimental impact her beloved career path was taking on her own anxiety and personality, and knew she could help other nurses feeling similarly. Operation Happy Nurse has grown to an online community of more than 1,400 nurses in North America, offering activities, tools and resources – that all work together to improve the overall mental health and physical well-being for registered nurses regardless of their tenure, level or speciality. For more information, please visit: www.OperationHappyNurse. org .

