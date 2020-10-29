Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.

Conference Call Details
  U.S. Dial-in Number:  +1 (877) 705 6003
  International Dial-in Number: +1 (201) 493 6725
  Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142176 
  Conference ID: 13712431
     
Replay Details
  U.S. Dial-in Number: +1 (844) 512 2921
  International Dial-in Number: +1 (412) 317 6671
  Replay PIN: 13712431

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 25, 2020. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with its subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
[email protected]

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
[email protected]

OpGen Investor Contact:
Megan Paul
Edison Group
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.