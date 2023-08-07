Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis module and interpretation of plasmids now available

Added reporting customized for the needs of hospital epidemiologists

Signed first large commercial contract with U.S. healthcare network using the new features

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, and OpGen subsidiary, Ares Genetics, which strives to become a leader in bacterial genomics and AI-powered prediction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announced today a major feature upgrade for the AREScloud platform that has been implemented with our healthcare clients to enhance genomic surveillance.

Genomic surveillance uses prospective whole genome sequencing (WGS) of all relevant pathogen isolates in a healthcare setting to identify hospital associated infections (HAIs) in real-time and enable preventive measures to limit outbreaks. Working with its customers globally, the Ares team has developed the new AREScloud features to provide relevant reporting for hospital epidemiologists and infection preventionists.

These specific new AREScloud features include:

a new single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis module designed to support continuous analysis of new isolates as part of an ongoing genomic surveillance program,

a new module for interpretation of genetic elements such as plasmids responsible for horizontal gene transmission,

results reporting specifically for the needs of hospital epidemiologists and infection prevention staff, and

compliance with HIPAA and SOCS2 standards, with auditing expected to be completed in Q3.

The new AREScloud features are now deployed as part of the standard analysis package, and in use with our customers globally. This includes a genomic surveillance contract with a large U.S. hospital network where we provide systematic sequencing and analysis of pathogen isolates on a weekly basis through our ARESiss service in Rockville, Maryland and AREScloud analysis. The new features further broaden the capabilities of AREScloud for microbial genomics that include antimicrobial resistance profiling, and genomic antibiotic sensitivity testing. For its sequencing service customers, AREScloud is also included as part of the ARESiss send-out service available through our laboratories in Rockville, Maryland and Vienna, Austria.

Theo deVos, Ares Genetics Managing Director commented: “We are focused on bringing improved patient care with the published benefits of genomic surveillance to healthcare providers in the U.S. and globally. To support this goal, we continue to enhance our AREScloud features, while making pathogen sequencing both affordable and broadly available.”

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, Md., U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, ARESasp, and AREScloud.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding the release of new features in the AREScloud offering. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the success of our commercialization efforts, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, our ability to satisfy debt obligations under our loan with the European Investment Bank, the effect of the military action in Russia and Ukraine on our distributors, collaborators and service providers, our liquidity and working capital requirements, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen:

Oliver Schacht

President and CEO

InvestorRelations@opgen.com

OpGen Investor & Press Contact:

Alyssa Factor

Edison Group

afactor@edisongroup.com