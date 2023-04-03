PREPLEX project is part of broader InfectoGnostics Research Campus in Jena, Germany

Total project volume of PREPLEX collaborative research is approximately $ 0.9 Mio

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, reported today that it has completed two interim milestones as part of its collaboration project with InfectoGnostics under the PREPLEX grant. The InfectoGnostics Research Campus Jena is a public-private partnership breaking new ground in the diagnosis of infections. More than 30 partners from science, medicine and industry are jointly developing novel solutions for fast and cost-effective diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Funded as part of the PREPLEX project, the two specific interim milestones now completed contribute to the project collaboration focused on artificial intelligence (AI) powered assay development for phenotypic carbapenemase resistance in Gram negative bacteria.

Following sample collection over the course of one year, various testing methods to detect carbapenemase resistance were evaluated during this phase of the collaboration. Novel markers were identified for phenotypic carbapenemase resistance in Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, two of the pathogens of concern on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list. These markers were also confirmed and validated using the proprietary ARESdb database at OpGen’s subsidiary Ares Genetics in Vienna, Austria. The Ares team applied its unique machine learning (ML) and AI capabilities to support the research project.

Dr. Gerd Luedke, Director Innovation, Technology and IP at OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis commented: “We are excited to complete several key milestones in this joint research collaboration. We believe that the discovery of novel biomarkers for antimicrobial resistance will be crucial in developing novel cutting-edge tools to fight the ever-growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and enhance antibiotic stewardship in our hospitals. And seeing the AI that our colleagues at Ares have developed successfully validate the research work is extremely gratifying. This success could open up the potential for additional collaborative work being conducted under the PREPLEX project which could provide additional funding of a few hundred thousand dollars to OpGen’s Curetis research team in the coming years.”

