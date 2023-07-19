All milestones successfully met, including antibiotic stewardship module, mobile and cloud-based data access as well as comprehensive next generation sequencing results

Triggers additional milestone payment of approximately $0.2 million

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, reported today that its German subsidiary Curetis GmbH has met all milestones under its extended and expanded research and development (“R&D”) collaboration agreement with FIND. Following the delivery of a comprehensive milestone report at the end of the second quarter of 2023, FIND recently confirmed that all requirements have been met successfully.

The extended and expanded R&D collaboration has successfully addressed the development and feasibility for an antibiotic stewardship module as part of the Unyvero A30 software suite that can be customized to guide usage of specific antibiotics based on their availability from local hospital pharmacies in relevant settings within low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Another key deliverable and milestone successfully met was the prototype of a “data everywhere” module that allows exporting the Unyvero A30 rapid antimicrobial resistance (AMR) test results to mobile devices as well as into relevant cloud settings. This deliverable supports usage of Unyvero A30 test data in resource-constrained settings with minimal infrastructure as often faced in many LMICs.

Finally, a comprehensive set of over 400 bacterial isolates were tested using next generation sequencing (NGS) at OpGen’s subsidiary Ares Genetics (Ares), and results were compared against the proprietary ARESdb database. This analysis revealed important differences in the sequences of clinically relevant bacterial strains between those coming from LMICs versus those obtained in Western countries.

Dr. Gerd Luedke, Director Innovation, Technology and IP at Curetis GmbH commented, “We are excited to have successfully delivered on all of the milestones from the expanded and extended phase of our collaboration agreement. We look forward to pursuing several new projects with FIND, as we discuss a potential new set of development milestones and deliverables that will be part of a subsequent R&D collaboration agreement with FIND.”

Johannes Bacher, Chief Operating Officer of OpGen added, “We believe the successful completion of the feasibility phase including all of the expanded scope deliverables of our development collaboration puts us in an ideal position towards development of a robust Unyvero A30 AMR solution optimized for use in LMICs. This remains a key goal we intend to pursue under a potential new contract of this strategic R&D collaboration with FIND.”

Dr. Cecilia Ferreyra, Director, FIND AMR Programme remarked that, “We view the additional features ‘Data Everywhere’ and ‘Antimicrobial Stewardship’ components by Curetis on the Unyvero A30 having the potential applicability and use in low- and middle-income countries. We look forward to our potential continued collaboration to expand development efforts of an AMR solution based on Unyvero A30 for testing for blood stream infections in LMIC hospitals so that people can be linked to the care they need as soon as possible.”

