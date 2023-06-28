Fact.MR’s latest report on Ophthalmic Drugs Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, Ophthalmic Drugs Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and the market is expected to witness a valuation of US $ 72 Billion by 2033.

Due to an expanding patient base with retinal issues, the availability of cutting-edge pipeline drugs, and increased funding for the development of treatments for retinal disorders, it is anticipated that the use of ophthalmic drugs for retinal disorders will rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

A number of eye-related disorders, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cytomegalovirus (CMV), diabetic macular edema, colour blindness, and diabetic macular edema, are treated with ophthalmic medications. To administer the drug, a liquid drop preparation, an ointment, or a lotion may be injected into the conjunctiva SAC. The correct drug is selected, dosed correctly, and used as directed when applied to the eyes.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Projected Market Value 2033 US$ 72 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 55 Tables No. of Figures 90 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The global population is aging, and with age comes an increased risk of various eye disorders and diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. As the elderly population grows, the demand for ophthalmic drugs to treat these conditions is also increasing, driving market growth.

Eye disorders and diseases are becoming more prevalent across all age groups due to factors like changing lifestyles, increased exposure to digital screens, and rising pollution levels. Conditions such as dry eye syndrome, diabetic retinopathy, and ocular hypertension are on the rise, creating a higher demand for ophthalmic drugs.

Advancements in ophthalmic drug delivery systems and formulations have improved the efficacy and convenience of treatment options. Innovations such as sustained-release implants, nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, and preservative-free formulations have enhanced patient compliance and outcomes, driving the market.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Globally, healthcare expenditure is increasing, and governments and insurance providers are allocating more resources to eye care. This increased investment in eye health infrastructure, including access to ophthalmic drugs, is propelling the market growth.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Alcon

Nicox S.A.

Novartis AG

Tapros

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ALLERGAN

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

North America, like many other regions, is experiencing a significant increase in its aging population. As the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age, the prevalence of age-related eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration is expected to rise. This demographic shift will drive the demand for ophthalmic drugs in the region.

The ophthalmic drug industry is witnessing rapid advancements in technology, particularly in drug delivery systems and diagnostic tools. Advanced drug delivery systems such as sustained-release implants and nanoparticle-based formulations are improving treatment efficacy and patient convenience. Additionally, advanced diagnostic tools and imaging technologies are enhancing early detection and diagnosis of eye disorders. These technological advancements will shape the future of the industry by improving treatment outcomes and expanding the range of available therapies

Diabetes is a significant risk factor for several eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic cataracts. The rising prevalence of diabetes in North America is expected to contribute to a higher demand for ophthalmic drugs that target these conditions. The integration of diabetes management and eye care will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry.

The field of ophthalmology is moving towards personalized medicine, where treatment plans are tailored to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and disease characteristics. Advances in genomics and molecular biology are enabling targeted therapies that can be customized for specific eye disorders. This shift towards personalized medicine will drive the development of innovative ophthalmic drugs and treatments in the future.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

The regulatory approval process for ophthalmic drugs can be lengthy, complex, and expensive. Pharmaceutical companies need to conduct extensive clinical trials and meet stringent efficacy and safety standards set by regulatory agencies such as the FDA. Delays in the approval process can hinder market entry and limit the availability of new treatments.

Developing and bringing a new ophthalmic drug to market is a costly endeavor. The research and development (R&D) process, clinical trials, and regulatory requirements involve significant financial investments. The high costs associated with drug development pose a challenge, particularly for smaller pharmaceutical companies or startups, limiting their ability to bring innovative treatments to market.

When patents for branded ophthalmic drugs expire, generic versions can enter the market at lower prices. This generic competition can significantly impact the market share and revenue of the original drug. Pharmaceutical companies must navigate these patent expirations and find strategies to maintain their market position and profitability.

How Competition Influences The Market

Competition pushes the key manufacturers to focus on various strategies such as supply chain management, and collaborations that include acquisitions. Moreover, leading companies are also focusing on product quality and investing in R&D to increase their market share.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. and Singapore Eye Research collaborated to develop new technologies for unmet medical needs in key ophthalmic drug domains. Moreover, the company also offers prescription drugs for corneal, retinal and glaucoma diseases. Besides this, in 2022, Novartis acquired Kedalion Therapeutics to offer ocular delivery system.

Key Segments of Ophthalmic Drugs Industry Research Report

By Therapeutic Class : Anti-inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs Steroids Anti-infective Drugs Anti-fungal Drugs Anti-bacterial Drugs Others Anti-glaucoma Drugs Alpha Agonist Beta Blockers Prostaglandin Analogs Combined Medication Others Anti-allergy Drugs Anti-VEGF Drugs Others

By Product : Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs

By Disease Indication : Dry Eye Glaucoma Infection/Inflammation Retinal Disorders Allergy Uveitis Others

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



