Contractual Agreements with Distributors and Strong Sales Force Set to Drive Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Expansion

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market was valued at US$ 151 million in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Sales of ophthalmic operating tables are set to increase at 4.5% CAGR and be valued at US$ 244.3 million by 2033.

Ophthalmic operating tables are designed for ophthalmic surgical operations and treatments. The extensive array of supplemental equipment guarantees secure patient positioning and ophthalmic table configuration during surgical procedures. A surgical team’s working ergonomics are improved by the operating room’s simplicity of use, adaptability, and optimized access.

Ophthalmic operating table manufacturers are focusing on signing sales agreements with local distributors to expand their market share. Signing an agreement with local companies and distributors saves entry costs for the company. Another factor driving market growth is investments in distribution. Many large companies such as Steris Plc sell their products in different regions through their own sales teams, which helps them build long-term relationships with customers.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17974

Several manufacturers focus on the quality of ophthalmic surgical tables and use anti-rust and antibacterial surfaces with silver ions to ensure the highest level of hygiene and prevent cross-contamination across the surface. Even when surfaces made of these materials are scratched, their antibacterial efficacy is maintained because they have thermal and mechanical properties and high chemical resistance, which are highly desirable in medical technology. Also, growing healthcare costs and increased R&D efforts to develop surgical instruments have fueled market expansion. Companies are also introducing reliable, stable, flexible, and cost-effective operating tables for various surgical disciplines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Electro-hydraulic operating tables held 39% market share by product in 2022.

General hospitals are widely using ophthalmic operating tables for surgeries, and the segment held a market share of 43.5% in 2022.

Around 33.1% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2022.

“Rising focus on cost-effective manufacturing and increasing demand for ophthalmic operating tables for surgeries will drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17974

Market Competition

AKRUS GmbH & Co. KG

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment

Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd

BenQ Medical Technology

Bicakcilar Medical Devices

BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co., Ltd.)

BTC SRL

Foshan Medco Medical equipment Co., Ltd.

FRASTEMA SRL and many more

Leading market players are focusing on consolidation activities such as acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements. This has had a positive impact on their market expansion.

In January 2021, STERIS Plc and Cantel Medical Corp announced that STERIS signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cantel through a U.S. subsidiary. Cantel is a global provider of infection prevention products and services, primarily for endoscopy and dental customers.

In December 2019, Medifa and Gangtong Medical decided to form a strategic partnership for a strong sales and service network in the Chinese market.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ophthalmic operating tables market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/17974

The research study is based on product (manual operating tables, electric operating tables, hydraulic operating tables, electro-hydraulic operating tables) and end user (general hospitals, academic & research institutes, ophthalmic clinics, others), across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the ophthalmic operating tables market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

Statins Market

Opioids Market

E-Prescribing Market

Gelatin Bone Glues Market

3D Bioprinting Market

Human Insulin Market

Oncology Drugs Market

3D Cell Cultures Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com