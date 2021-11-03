Breaking News
Opiant Announces Publication of Manuscript Treatment of Overdose in the Synthetic Opioid Era in Peer-Reviewed Journal Pharmacology & Therapeutics

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a company advancing medicines to better treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced the publication of a manuscript entitled “Treatment of Overdose in the Synthetic Opioid Era authored by Phil Skolnick, PhD, DSc (hon.), Opiant’s Chief Scientific Officer. The paper is published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmacology & Therapeutics and can be viewed at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0163725821002217?via%3Dihub

The paper includes a literature-based review of overdose and treatment, as the United States reckons with illicit and high potency synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. Over 80% of 69,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2020 were linked to synthetic opioids, and they are now the most common substances involved across all drug overdose deaths. The paper also highlights the heavy toll of non-fatal overdoses. For each opioid-induced fatality, there are between 6.4-8.4 non-fatal overdoses which can lead to long-term physical and mental disability.

Roger Crystal, M.D., President and CEO, Opiant, said: “Dr. Skolnick’s review is an important and timely reminder of the public health threat from opioid overdose, already the number-one cause of death for 25-64 year olds, and further heightened in the era of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Synthetic opioids are far more potent and have a longer duration of action than, for example, heroin, and have created significant new challenges for the treatment of overdose. The paper discusses the importance of developing stronger opioid antagonists to combat this threat. Opiant is proud to be a leader in this effort.”

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements for OPNT003’s potential as an opioid overdose reversal agent. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, including under the caption titled “Risk Factors.”  These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Ben Atkins, Opiant
(310) 598-5410
batkins@opiant.com

