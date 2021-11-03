Opiant Announces Publication of Manuscript Treatment of Overdose in the Synthetic Opioid Era in Peer-Reviewed Journal Pharmacology & Therapeutics

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a company advancing medicines to better treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced the publication of a manuscript entitled “Treatment of Overdose in the Synthetic Opioid Era” authored by Phil Skolnick, PhD, DSc (hon.), Opiant’s Chief Scientific Officer. The paper is published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmacology & Therapeutics and can be viewed at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0163725821002217?via%3Dihub

The paper includes a literature-based review of overdose and treatment, as the United States reckons with illicit and high potency synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. Over 80% of 69,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2020 were linked to synthetic opioids, and they are now the most common substances involved across all drug overdose deaths. The paper also highlights the heavy toll of non-fatal overdoses. For each opioid-induced fatality, there are between 6.4-8.4 non-fatal overdoses which can lead to long-term physical and mental disability.

Roger Crystal, M.D., President and CEO, Opiant, said: “Dr. Skolnick’s review is an important and timely reminder of the public health threat from opioid overdose, already the number-one cause of death for 25-64 year olds, and further heightened in the era of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Synthetic opioids are far more potent and have a longer duration of action than, for example, heroin, and have created significant new challenges for the treatment of overdose. The paper discusses the importance of developing stronger opioid antagonists to combat this threat. Opiant is proud to be a leader in this effort.”

