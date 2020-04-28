Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 12

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details:
Tuesday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13702897
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139556
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information, please visit: www.opiant.com.
CONTACTS:
For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Ben Atkins
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 598-5410
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(617) 430-7576
