Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 12

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-0792

International: 201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13702897

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139556

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information, please visit: www.opiant.com .

