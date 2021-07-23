Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the financial markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021. To access the call, please dial 888-394-8218 in the U.S. or 323-794-2588 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 5960603. To access the live webcast, please visit http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145669. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.
Thursday August 5 @ 4:30 pm ET
|Domestic:
|888-394-8218
|International:
|323-794-2588
|Conference ID:
|5960603
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145669
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.
For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Ben Atkins, Opiant
(310) 598-5410
[email protected]
