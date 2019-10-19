Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

A landmark trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at around $50 billion.
