MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced private offering of $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which amount includes the full exercise of the initial purchaser’s option to purchase an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
