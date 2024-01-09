MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (the “ Company ”) today announced the closing of its previously announced private offering of $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”), which amount includes the full exercise of the initial purchaser’s option to purchase an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.