Oportun Named TIME Magazine 2018 Genius Company

Mission-Driven Lender Recognized on Inaugural Global List of 50 Companies Inventing the Future

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oportun today announced that it has been named a 2018 Genius Company by TIME Magazine. A technology-powered Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing inclusive, affordable financial services that empowers its customers to build a better future, Oportun was recognized alongside Amazon, Apple, and Spotify as one of 50 innovative companies inventing the future.

“We are honored and pleased to have TIME Magazine recognize the innovation and commitment it takes to provide affordable credit to people who are usually shut out of the financial mainstream,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “By lending them the money they need today, we help them move forward with their lives and establish the credit history they need to open the door to more opportunities.”

The first annual list of Genius Companies was assembled by nominations from TIME’s global network of editors and correspondents. Each candidate was evaluated on key factors, including originality, influence, success and ambition.

About Oportun

Oportun is a mission-driven, technology-powered provider of inclusive, affordable financial services and a certified Community Development Financial Institution. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun operates more than 280 retail locations and delivers bilingual (English/Spanish) customer service through retail locations, contact centers, and mobile to customers in twelve states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

For more information on Oportun please visit http://www.oportun.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oportun

415.596.1978

[email protected]