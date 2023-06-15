SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oportun Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRT) (“Oportun”, or the “Company”) today announced that effective June 10, 2023, it granted a total of 58,702 restricted stock units and 16,210 stock options under the Oportun 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to 10 new employees who joined Oportun. The awards of 58,702 restricted stock units have a four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in twelve substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date. The awards of 16,210 stock options have a four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date.

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 1.9 million members’ financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.0 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

