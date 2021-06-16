Oportun to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Breaking News
SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 10:55 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the fireside chat through the Investor Relations section of Oportun’s website at investor.oportun.com under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section at the appropriate time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available through July 22, 2021.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $10.2 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states. For more information, please visit https://oportun.com.

