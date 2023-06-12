SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Small Cap Conference and the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference.

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conferences. Details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Oportun will participate in investor meetings on June 14th and 15th and will be conducting an investor presentation. The presentation will begin at 4:00 PM EDT on June 14th and can be accessed live at this link.

13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Oportun will participate in investor meetings on June 21st and 22nd and will be conducting an investor presentation. The presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 AM EDT on June 21st and can be accessed at this link.

Links to the presentation webcasts will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & events” at https://investor.oportun.com. Replays will be accessible for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conferences.

