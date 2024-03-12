SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference.

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 2:30 pm ET on March 14th and can be accessed live at this link.

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & Events” at https://investor.oportun.com. A replay will be accessible for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2.1 million members’ financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $17.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

