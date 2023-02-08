Leading Smartphone Maker Benefits from Audio Codec Patent Pool Efficiencies

SAN FRANCISCO and SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, and OPPO, the world’s leading smart devices company, today announced that OPPO has secured a license to Via’s Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) patent pool. This global agreement encompasses smartphones, for which OPPO is ranked fourth for worldwide sales¹.

“We are excited to sign a patent license agreement with Via, who commits to balance the interests of both licensees and licensors,” said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing of OPPO. “We will, as always, advocate for the establishment of a sustainable, healthy intellectual property ecosystem, where intellectual property licenses can be resolved through amicable negotiations and every company’s patent value is respected.”

“As a founding member, Fraunhofer IIS is pleased the AAC patent pool continues to attract industry leaders like OPPO, who recognize the value of our ongoing technological advancements of this audio codec,” said Stefan Geyersberger, Deputy Division Director, Audio and Multimedia Division, Fraunhofer IIS.

“We are delighted to sign our standard license with OPPO, an industry leader that continually strives to empower a better future for its customers around the world with innovative product offerings,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing.

Advanced Audio Coding is defined by a set of International Standards from ISO/IEC. It specifies a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback. Nearly 1,000 companies around the world are licensed to this audio compression standard through the patent pool administered by Via Licensing.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

Contact

Via Licensing

Liz Weber

+1 415-645-4124

press@vialicensing.com

OPPO

Yori Xiao

+86-13424219892

Yori.xiao@oppo.com

____________________________________

¹ According to International Data Corporation (IDC) “Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2022,” https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS49809922