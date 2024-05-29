The Associated Press projects that Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan will survive a Republican primary runoff election challenge by David Covey.
Phelan’s victory in a state House district east of Houston is seen as a political setback for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former President Donald Trump, as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Phelan oversaw the effort last year to impeach Paxton over corruption charges. Paxton was acquitted by the state Senate after the House
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Opposed by top Texas Republicans and Trump, state House speaker survives GOP primary runoff challenge - May 28, 2024
- RFK Jr. slams Democrats for toppling Confederate statues: ‘Destroying history’ - May 28, 2024
- Fifth-generation Texan advances past GOP primary runoff to take on progressive homeless activist - May 28, 2024