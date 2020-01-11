Opposition Green Movement official calls on Iran Supreme Leader to step down: Saham News

A leader of Iran’s opposition Green Movement, Mehdi Karroubi, called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority in the Islamic Republic, to step down over the handling of the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner.
