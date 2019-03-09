Opposition protesters scuffle with police as Venezuela’s lights flicker

Venezuelan opposition activists scuffled with police and troops on Saturday morning in the run-up to a rally intended to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, as electricity remained intermittent after the country’s worst blackout in decades.
