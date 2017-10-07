Opposition supporters rally across Russia, calling Putin to quit

MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Police detained more than a hundred opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a presidential election in March.
