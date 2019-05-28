OpSec Security and Maxim Partner to Extend the Reach of Brand Protection throughout Asia

Breaking News
LANCASTER, Pa., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpSec Security, the global leader in securing, enhancing, and protecting brands, services and revenues, announced a strategic partnership with Maxim Label and Packaging, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Maxim Group of Shanghai, China.

A family-owned company started in 1973, Maxim Group has grown into a large manufacturing and export conglomerate with more than 2000 employees at 14 locations in 11 countries.  Their mission is to provide reliable, global and seamless solutions for the label and packaging industry.

The strategic partnership between OpSec and Maxim will target fighting the increase in Brand infringement and counterfeit goods.

Brands, both large and small, will benefit from the new partnership as the two companies combine their expertise to create unique label, trim, and packaging solutions that fight counterfeiting, ensure the integrity of supply chains and protect brand equity across the retail and online marketplaces.

“OpSec is the global market leader in security solutions for brands, associations and institutions around the world,” said Johnny Chai, Chairman and CEO of Maxim.  “As a global business leader ourselves, it is important for us to partner with innovative companies that complement our solutions for those clients looking to protect their products from counterfeiting.”

“Maxim is a clear partner of choice for OpSec,” said Richard Cremona, CEO of OpSec.  “Their expertise will afford us a great opportunity to expand our products and services throughout Asia with a trusted strategic partner.”

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

