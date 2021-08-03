Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OpSec Security launches OpSec® Network Intelligence to neutralize bad actor networks that repeatedly abuse the world’s best brands

OpSec Security launches OpSec® Network Intelligence to neutralize bad actor networks that repeatedly abuse the world’s best brands

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

OpSec Network Intelligence

Uncover and take action against bad actor networks that repeatedly abuse your brand.

Uncover and take action against bad actor networks that repeatedly abuse your brand.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpSec Security, a leader in on-product and online authentication and brand protection, has today launched OpSec® Network Intelligence, a patent-pending advanced analytics tool that automatically identifies and reveals large and complex systems of highly sophisticated bad actor networks across multiple online channels. Traditional brand protection solutions only find what’s directly above the surface. Below the surface are large and complex systems of highly sophisticated bad actor networks. These networks engage in criminal activity that infringes upon brands both online and in the real world. As a brand owner, missing the connections between these spaces could increase the risk of threats to your customers and your brand. Powered by OpSec’s proprietary third-generation technology, this new solution identifies infringer networks and enables brands to rapidly take targeted action—both online and on-the-ground—to protect themselves and their customers.

OpSec® Network Intelligence provides end-to-end brand protection by monitoring online content for connections between brand infringements, identifying and swiftly taking down new and emerging threats, delivering data-backed evidence, offering expert support through the litigation process, and providing world-class customer care. With its third-generation technology and proprietary OpSec® ClusterScore, Network Intelligence combs through terabytes of data and instantly identifies which networks are the most valuable targets. It then takes down all their illicit content in a single targeted action. Network Intelligence connects bad actor data across the globe, to take down even the toughest networks. As the only provider with critical mass across all industries, Network Intelligence can warn brands when a known bad actor elsewhere in their industry begins infringing on their brand, stopping new threats before they have a chance to expand. Combined with Network Intelligence, OpSec’s team of expert investigators use additional tools and in-depth research techniques to match online profiles with real-world identities, preparing evidence packages for use in the court room or by law enforcement. Brands can be confident throughout law enforcement and litigation processes by having a true expert at their side.

The latest innovation from OpSec is another demonstration of its ability to innovate and to anticipate our customers’ brand protection needs. “This is a real step forward in brand protection technology. Network Intelligence empowers brands to quickly neutralize vast networks of bad actors, and can be implemented simply and easily into a brand’s protection strategy,” Tim Elton, Director of Brand Product Management at OpSec Security stated. “Some of the biggest frustrations with traditional brand protection strategy include repeated brand abuse by the same offenders, not being able to easily connect online infringers to real-world identities, and the inability to really see the big picture – or the full scope of the problem. OpSec® Network Intelligence was created to not only address and solve these frustrations, but to enable both preventative and proactive strategies.”

OpSec® Network Intelligence is ideal for organizations of all sizes across all industries. It enables powerful, effective action against networks of bad actors that target your brand and is supported by a global best-in-class service team with years of deep industry experience. Providing comprehensive cross-channel brand protection solutions and leveraging industry-leading technology, OpSec empowers brands to visualize the big picture and connect data across online spaces to see a complete view of the problems they may not even be aware of. Learn more about OpSec® Network Intelligence and contact the experts at OpSec to take swift action to protect your brand and your consumers.

About OpSec Security
OpSec Security is the global market leader in securing and protecting brands.

After decades of leadership in brand protection technology, OpSec grew to become the leading provider of fully integrated brand and document security, providing companies and governments with myriad solutions to help our customers ensure brand quality, reputation, and integrity.

OpSec is a leading innovator in online brand and digital content protection, offering our clients end-to-end safeguards against counterfeiting, piracy, and unauthorized usage. We continue to innovate, finding increasingly advanced ways to meet an ever-growing range of threats. Even as the counterfeiters, pirates, and other bad actors employ more sophisticated ways to damage your brand, we never stop getting better at protecting it.

What is missing from your brand protection program? Find out more at www.opsecsecurity.com

Media Contact
Amanda Hershey

Marketing Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (717) 475-9110

www.opsecsecurity.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.