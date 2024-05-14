Company receives Bronze Stevie Award and named Cloud Security Awards 2024 finalist for OpsMx Delivery Shield; Principal Architect Sandesh Jain receives Most Valuable Project Contributor award from CDF Community Awards 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsMx , the secure software delivery company, today announced it has garnered recognition from three key industry award programs. OpsMx received a Bronze Stevie Award for OpsMx Delivery Shield in the DevOps Solution category. The company was also named a Cloud Security Awards 2024 finalist for OpsMx Delivery Shield in the Best Vulnerability Scanner/Assessment Solution category. Sandesh Jain, Principal Architect at OpsMx, also won a Most Valuable Project Contributor award from the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) Community Awards 2024 .

“Continuing recognition in the form of industry awards reflects the ability of OpsMx to identify and successfully address our customers’ greatest software delivery and security pain points,” said Gopal Dommety, OpsMx CEO and Co-Founder. “Our customers come to us looking for a better way to secure their software delivery lifecycle and protect themselves from security breaches, delayed releases, and escalating operations costs. Products like OpsMx Delivery Shield and great people like Sandesh together give these businesses a practical solution to secure and accelerate their software development lifecycle.”

The Stevie Awards, one of the world’s premier business awards, were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements of organizations and professionals worldwide. Winners will be celebrated at the 22nd America Business Awards banquet in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The Cloud Security Awards, one of the most prominent recognition platforms, celebrates excellence and innovation in cloud-based cybersecurity solutions-as-a-service and is open to organizations worldwide. The Continuous Delivery Foundation oversees and coordinates the open source community’s efforts around software delivery, including recognizing community members, developers, and advocates for their exceptional work on behalf of the community. OpsMx has long been and remains a top contributor to the Spinnaker project.

About OpsMX Delivery Shield

OpsMx Delivery Shield adds application security posture management, unified visibility, compliance automation, and security policy enforcement to the software delivery process. The ever-increasing number of application releases, shorter application lifecycles, and continuously evolving threat landscape mean that Security, DevOps, and Application teams struggle to find and fix application security issues before they reach production. Building on the tools and processes already in place today, OpsMx Delivery Shield gives organizations a pragmatic solution to accelerate and secure their software development lifecycle.

Resources

OpsMx Delivery Shield product information

product information Interview with OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety discussing application security at KubeCon

with OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety discussing application security at KubeCon OpsMx Solutions for Spinnaker

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company’s 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx.com .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For OpsMx

[email protected]

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.