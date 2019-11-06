OpsRamp Adds Channel Chief to Accelerate Growth of Partner Ecosystem

Brian Hartwell brings over 15 years of executive leadership in sales and revenue generation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsRamp , the service-centric artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform for the hybrid enterprise, expanded its sales leadership team with the appointment of Brian Hartwell to Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. Hartwell is the latest executive to join OpsRamp, whose modern, cloud-based IT operations platform with AIOps is used by over 1,400 organizations worldwide.

Hartwell is a 15-year veteran of technology sales, most recently serving as the Vice President of Alliances for Rubrik. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Alliances for Nimble Storage and served in several other sales leadership roles for Dell, Data Domain, and others. Hartwell also possesses a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in Law from Michigan State University College of Law.

“Brian Hartwell is an outstanding leader and has started helping us strategize new revenue opportunities from day one,” said Ron Dupler, President of GreenPages. “We always leveraged OpsRamp as a leading platform that our customers can use to navigate their cloud journey, digital transformation, and IT operations modernization. Brian and his team are sure to accelerate this opportunity.”

“OpsRamp’ multitenancy and AIOps capabilities provide unprecedented value to managed services providers, service integrators and traditional resellers looking to transform their business and leverage the new world of hybrid infrastructure monitoring through recurring revenue models,” said Hartwell. “I’m honored to join a company with a long track record of success with a global network of alliances.”

To learn more about the OpsRamp Partner Program, visit https://www.opsramp.com/partners/

Earlier this month, the company also announced Adapt or Perish: The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in a Digital Age that included quantitative research on the evolution of IT operations in a DevOps world and will be hosting a webinar on the report findings November 7th, 2019.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com .