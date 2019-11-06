Breaking News
Home / Top News / OpsRamp Adds Channel Chief to Accelerate Growth of Partner Ecosystem

OpsRamp Adds Channel Chief to Accelerate Growth of Partner Ecosystem

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brian Hartwell brings over 15 years of executive leadership in sales and revenue generation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsRamp, the service-centric artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform for the hybrid enterprise, expanded its sales leadership team with the appointment of Brian Hartwell to Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. Hartwell is the latest executive to join OpsRamp, whose modern, cloud-based IT operations platform with AIOps is used by over 1,400 organizations worldwide.

Hartwell is a 15-year veteran of technology sales, most recently serving as the Vice President of Alliances for Rubrik. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Alliances for Nimble Storage and served in several other sales leadership roles for Dell, Data Domain, and others. Hartwell also possesses a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in Law from Michigan State University College of Law.

“Brian Hartwell is an outstanding leader and has started helping us strategize new revenue opportunities from day one,” said Ron Dupler, President of GreenPages. “We always leveraged OpsRamp as a leading platform that our customers can use to navigate their cloud journey, digital transformation, and IT operations modernization. Brian and his team are sure to accelerate this opportunity.”

“OpsRamp’ multitenancy and AIOps capabilities provide unprecedented value to managed services providers, service integrators and traditional resellers looking to transform their business and leverage the new world of hybrid infrastructure monitoring through recurring revenue models,” said Hartwell. “I’m honored to join a company with a long track record of success with a global network of alliances.”

To learn more about the OpsRamp Partner Program, visit https://www.opsramp.com/partners/

Earlier this month, the company also announced Adapt or Perish: The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in a Digital Age that included quantitative research on the evolution of IT operations in a DevOps world and will be hosting a webinar on the report findings November 7th, 2019.

About OpsRamp
OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.