SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, today announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will enable Birlasoft to provide their customers with service-centric operations by bringing hybrid observability, AI-driven event and incident management into a single unified solution. This will allow enterprise IT operations to deliver excellent digital experiences and reliable IT services to businesses by lowering MTTD / MTTR and providing faster identification of root causes that impact their business.

OpsRamp has provided customers the ability to reduce operational costs, exceed customer expectations and focus on innovation by reducing alert noise by 95%, MTTR & MTTD by 50% and improve overall IT efficiency by 30%.

“We’re pleased to welcome Birlasoft into the OpsRamp customer family,” said Sheen Khoury, Chief Revenue Officer of OpsRamp. “OpsRamp helps MSPs to manage today’s complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling them to improve customer outcomes, grow their businesses and reduce operational costs.”

“As our clients progress on their digital transformation agendas, they are looking to recast their operations and management capabilities, animated by AI-based service visualization, event management and intelligent automation,” said Ashutosh Mankar, Vice President, Infrastructure and Cloud Technology services at Birlasoft. “Birlasoft’s vision coupled with OpsRamp’s proven capabilities in this space will provide compelling value proposition for our clients.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise, and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion dollar diversified CK Birla Group , Birlasoft, with its 12,500+ professionals, is committed to continuing the Group’s 160-year heritage of building sustainable communities. For further information, visit www.birlasoft.com .

