OpsRamp Named a Strong Performer in Leading Analyst Firm’s Report on AIOps

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, Q4 2020, report lists OpsRamp as a “Strong Performer” among 11 software vendors analyzed by the firm.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsRamp , an AI-based IT operations management software company, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, Q4 2020, report, published today. OpsRamp received its highest scores in the criteria of platform, dependency and topology, infrastructure and cloud monitoring, and alerting and reporting, as well as in the strategy category.

“Given the advanced automation capabilities, customers are using the platform at enterprise scale for many advanced lifecycle management scenarios,” the report stated. “With planned enhancements to core capabilities, OpsRamp will continue to entrench itself as a key tool for operations teams while maintaining a single source of truth for data analytics.”

Forrester defines AIOps as software that applies AI/ML or other advanced analytics to analyze business and operations data to make correlations and provide prescriptive and predictive answers in real time. OpsRamp’s AIOps solution, OpsQ , is the world’s first service-centric AIOps platform with intelligent event management, powerful alert correlation, and rapid remediation. With the OpsQ event management engine, it’s easier to respond quickly to digital disruptions during high-consequence situations. OpsQ helps IT operations pros reduce alert volume by 60% or more1, automatically create and route incidents and prevent outages which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in business losses

“OpsRamp is honored to have been included in this Forrester report,” said Sheen Khoury, Chief Revenue Officer at OpsRamp. “We were among the first IT operations management software vendors to include AI capabilities natively in our platform. Machine learning is becoming vital to IT organizations which need to automate manual processes to keep pace with accelerated digital requirements. We’re excited about the traction we’ve achieved thus far and encouraged by the level of interest we’re seeing from our partners and prospects in the U.S. and worldwide.”

1 Based on an internal assessment of OpsRamp customers.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

Learn about OpsRamp partners and our partner program.

Visit the OpsRamp Newsroom for all media coverage and press releases.

Visit the OpsRamp Blog.

OpsRamp on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpsRamp

OpsRamp on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opsramp

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

[email protected]