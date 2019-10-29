OpsRamp Report Finds That Nearly Two-Thirds of IT Leaders Want a DevOps Approach To Modernize IT Operations Management

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IT decision-makers report that 64% of IT leaders believe it’s their job to deliver hybrid infrastructure agility above all else.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the modern, hybrid enterprise, today announced the launch of Adapt or Perish: The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in the Digital Age which detail its findings on the current challenges and future roadmap of IT operations.

The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in the Digital Age is a study on findings of a recent survey of enterprise IT operations leaders who answered the following questions:

  • What are the roadblocks to IT operations modernization?
  • What skills are required for effective digital operations management?
  • Which metrics are most important to evaluate IT operational effectiveness?

250+ IT leaders from companies with at least 500 employees in North America took the survey. Here are three leading insights from the report:

  • DevOps Above All Else. 64% of those surveyed indicated that DevOps is the most sought-after skill, above cloud certifications, machine learning, and even industry knowledge. Organizations adopting DevOps practices can release applications more frequently and deliver continuous improvements at lower failure rates.
  • Cloud-First Strategies are the Future. Nearly 60% of organizations have more than half of their mission-critical workloads running in the public cloud. Effective IT teams must now consider the cloud, along with microservice application architectures, serverless infrastructures, and pay-as-you-go pricing, as a fundamental approach to accelerate digital transformation.
  • Budgets Are the Limiting Factor. Budgets are overwhelmingly perceived as the greatest limitation to IT operations transformation.  IT teams are asked to do more with less all the time, which results in a strategic mismatch between stated corporate goals and existing technology capabilities.

“The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in the Digital Age identifies the challenges that many of our customers are experiencing,” said Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of  OpsRamp. “Enterprises want agility, flexibility, control, and the power and promise of the cloud. OpsRamp’s service-centric AIOps platform helps monitor and manage data volume and velocity, and provides these companies with a digital operations command center that allows modern IT operations teams to be more adaptive, unified, and aligned across a hybrid, multi-cloud landscape. What’s more, our native infrastructure monitoring and service context capabilities help maintain business service uptime while reducing the risk of surprise outages.”

The report is available for download here.

About OpsRamp
OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
[email protected]

