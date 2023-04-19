Zero-trust cybersecurity demand drives business and operational growth for leading critical infrastructure protection solution provider

Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announces its continued business expansion and operational growth in Japan due to rising demand for zero-trust cybersecurity solutions that protect critical infrastructure. OPSWAT also appoints Atsushi Takamatsu as the new Country General Manager, Japan, with the objective of spearheading operational excellence and accelerating OPSWAT’s penetration of the OT security market in the region.

OPSWAT attributes this growth to its strategic alliance with Net One Partners K.K. in driving the company’s IT and OT cybersecurity market expansion across Japan. OPSWAT’s customer growth has reached 190% year-over-year due to the strong demand in the finance, utilities, energy, heavy industry, and manufacturing sectors, including many central government ministries and agencies. As a result, OPSWAT has doubled its headcount by adding technical engineers, sales specialists, and marketing resources.

Atsushi Takamatsu brings over 17 years of management experience in the cybersecurity industry to his new role. Prior to joining OPSWAT, Takamatsu was Managing Director of Absolute and NetMotion Software in Japan, Director of Japan for BlueCat Networks, and held senior sales management positions at Citrix Systems Japan. He is excited to lead OPSWAT Japan and contribute to protecting Japan’s critical infrastructure organizations from destructive malware and zero-day attacks.

“I am delighted to serve as Country General Manager for OPSWAT Japan, which has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years,” said Takamatsu. “I have seen a significant increase in adoption in both the public and private sectors, and working with key customers including major Japanese airlines and Japan’s nuclear industry is a testament to that. I strongly believe that 2023 will be an important milestone year that will accelerate the OPSWAT’s penetration of the OT security market in the region.”

OPSWAT will establish a CIP Lab in Tokyo in collaboration with Net One Partners K.K. to offer advanced cyber security solutions and useful training to Japanese customers and partners.

“We are very pleased with OPSWAT Japan’s significant growth in the Japanese market,” said Tenaka-san, President, CEO. “We also sincerely welcome their increased resources for future growth and business expansion. Net One Partners looks forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership with OPSWAT Japan and delivering better solutions to the market to meet the growing demand for cyber security solutions in Japan. ”

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

