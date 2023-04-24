Top Chief Product Officer and Best Solution – OT Asset Visibility awarded to OPSWAT in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s (CDM) 11th annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2023. Yiyi Miao has been recognized as Top Chief Product Officer, and OPSWAT Neuralyzer has been named Best Solution – OT Asset Visibility.

Yiyi Miao, OPSWAT’s Chief Product Officer, has been with OPSWAT since 2009 and is responsible for spearheading the organization’s strategic product direction from innovation through development. Last year, Miao assisted in over 200 product releases across software, hardware and cloud services and led the overall product design, engineering, marketing, management and delivery processes – all of which he still leads today.

“I’m honored to be recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th annual Global InfoSec Awards,” said Yiyi Miao, Chief Product Officer at OPSWAT. “OPSWAT is trusted by some of the most secure organizations in the world, and this is largely due to our team’s collaboration, expertise and innovation, which have been instrumental in shaping the direction of our product development and roadmap. I’m proud of the success of Neuralyzer and our other products as we continue to be an industry leader in the CIP space.”

Launched in 2022, OPSWAT Neuralyzer is a neural network cybersecurity product that enables OT personnel to protect their critical environments and supply chain through asset discovery, inventory management, network visibility, and vulnerability and risk management. By gaining visibility into OT assets and network activity, organizations can take the first step in building a mature cybersecurity program by managing risks related to OT assets through detecting anomalies, mitigating insider threats, complying with regulations, and maintaining appropriate network architecture and segmentation.

“OPSWAT embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This recognition follows many of the other accolades awarded to the company this year, including CRN’s Security 100 List, the 19th Annual Globee Awards, and the Cyber Security Excellence Awards.

Judges of the Global InfoSec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of each company’s submitted materials. OPWAT is proud to be a member of this coveted group of winners, announced here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

OPSWAT Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

