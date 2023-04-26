This robust toolset of predictive spatial analytics will help streamline processes for customers with massively large data sets

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opterrix™ announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, to provide industry-leading spatial and climate risk intelligence within the Duck Creek Platform. Duck Creek customers now have access to advanced exposure management, enhanced underwriting insights, and optimized catastrophe claims response tools only available within the award-winning Opterrix™ ecosystem.

Opterrix™ has gained industry-wide notoriety for its unprecedented spatial analytics performance, comprehensive hazard data, and flexible architecture. Opterrix™ integrations will provide Duck Creek customers with several powerful capabilities:

Capacity Management: real-time monitoring and notification of customized limits prevent overconcentration of exposure.

Moratorium Automation: real-time monitoring and moratorium declaration empower carriers to proactively block the binding of at-risk applications.

Underwriting Insights: location-based risk scoring empowers underwriters to make more informed risk selections.

Catastrophe Event Analysis: real-time portfolio analysis provides insurers with advanced notifications of pending weather events, with immediate policy impact of live hazard events.

Claims Predictions: automated loss predictions inform carriers of event location and severity to optimize claims response.

Policyholder Engagement: real-time weather notifications empower insurers to proactively communicate with policyholders with high-value information.

“The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events require P&C insurers to rethink every aspect of their business strategies,” said Ben Zimmerman, Co-founder and CEO at Opterrix. “Our platform is designed for insurers to evaluate and manage their portfolios with hyper-granularity that has never existed in a real-time interactive solution. Partnering with Duck Creek has been amazing and makes so much strategic sense. Our shared dedication to driving innovative growth through best-in-class technical integrations will bring the most advanced exposure and claims management solution to the insurance industry.”

“At Duck Creek, we strive to provide our customers with solutions designed to empower intelligent decisions,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Opterrix delivers on that promise, offering customers the robust metrics and real-time data needed to drive business performance.”

