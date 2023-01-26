Featured Image for Optimal Dynamics Featured Image for Optimal Dynamics

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Dynamics, the leading innovator in automated decision intelligence for freight management, has hired product growth expert Gillan Hawkes as Chief Product Officer. Hawkes brings 20+ years of experience building and leading product teams at high-growth supply chain startups and large, global shippers.

Most recently, Hawkes was VP of Product and Data Analytics at 6 River Systems, a warehouse automation and robotics company (acquired by Shopify), where she helped scale the company and drive significant revenue growth. In her role as Chief Product Officer, Gillan will oversee Optimal Dynamics’ product vision and strategic product roadmap to deliver enormous value to clients.

“I’m excited to help the company scale & grow by championing the voice of our customers and building innovative, impactful products that support our customers’ continued growth and success,” says Hawkes. “The product team’s mission is to deliver a great customer experience, from day one, across all touchpoints, and to ensure we are partnering with our customers to help them solve their biggest challenges.”

The addition of Hawkes is a component of Optimal Dynamics’ ongoing growth plan, which combines actual sector knowledge with strong analytical skills. The company is hyper-focused on finding solutions to issues that have plagued the logistics sector for decades, drawing on academic research conducted at Princeton University for the past 40 years.

“This is a tremendously exciting inflection point for our company,” said Daniel Powell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “What we started as a humble project has now grown into an enterprise-class solution used by some of the biggest names in logistics. We feel incredibly fortunate to have someone with Gillan’s talent and pedigree join our team and help drive the vision forward over the next several years.”

Hawkes joins a growing roster of experienced software executives that have joined the company over the past several months. Continued Powell, “From solutions architecture to product, to customer support, we have made considerable investments in delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers.”

