OptimizeRx Named to Financial Times ―The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies List for the Second Consecutive Year

ROCHESTER, Mich. , April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients, has received the ranking of #277 by the Financial Times (FT) list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This recognition is presented by the FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. OptimizeRx grew more than 46% during that period, showing its strongest growth to date in 2020 with full year revenue up 76% year-over-year. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only the top 500 firms are named to the list.

“We are thrilled to be part of the FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking, and proud to see our team’s efforts and continuous drive to innovate being recognized for the second year in a row by one of the world’s most widely read and respected business publications,” said William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx. “Our platform enhancements over the past year included two critical point-of-care solutions: the integration of AI-powered real-world evidence, and the launch of TelaRep™ – a digital solution that gives prescribers a direct line of communication to the right pharma contact when they need it.

“We believe both patients and providers deserve access to actionable and accurate information about prescription medications. As such, we will continue working on solutions and partnerships to improve drug affordability, access, and adherence. OptmizeRx’s offerings are transformational to physician-patient engagement and define the new modicum of streamlined communications in an increasingly digital-first world. Additionally, we have only just started to touch on the many possible ways of assisting the healthcare industry overcome customer engagement challenges. Looking ahead, we look forward to making operational progress through the remainder of the year and expect to continue seeing record growth,” concluded Mr. Febbo.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

