ROCHESTER, Mich., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

This ESG report details the Company’s efforts to align with, and show progress against, the 21 core Stakeholder Capitalism metrics as outlined by the World Economic Forum. The key metrics are used to provide a benchmark to measure initiatives, performance, and strategies that provide both transparency and accountability to the most significant economic, social, and environmental impacts that result from the Company’s activities. These 21 core metrics remain distributed across the four categories of Governance, Planet, People, and Prosperity.

“OptimizeRx’s second ESG report underscores our commitment to the principles of stakeholder capitalism and addressing universal priorities. We are proud to report the significant work we have done to integrate ESG metrics into our governance and overall corporate strategy, and how we will continue to integrate these tenets into every aspect of our business. We continue to work towards reshaping post-pandemic challenges into opportunities to make a positive impact on our community, environment, stakeholders, and the world in which we live,” stated General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Marion Odence-Ford.

ESG Report Highlights:

Governance: We stand by strong ESG principles of governance – by aligning financial and societal performance and ensuring accountability with stakeholders – that are foundational to achieving long-term value. Integrating ESG values into all aspects of our business is a journey. The pursuit towards ESG Principles of Governance is a top-down endeavor, and the Company’s Board of Directors and, in particular, the Nominating & Governance Committee are working closely with the Executive Team to ensure our business strategies and practices align with our corporate governance policies. In addition, in 2023, we updated our inaugural materiality matrix to identify the critical issues affecting our business and stakeholders. We continue to evolve while fostering an inclusive organization with a strong governing structure that supports long-term sustainability and social responsibility. We will continue to build on our ESG momentum as we refine and measure impact.

We stand by strong ESG principles of governance – by aligning financial and societal performance and ensuring accountability with stakeholders – that are foundational to achieving long-term value. Integrating ESG values into all aspects of our business is a journey. The pursuit towards ESG Principles of Governance is a top-down endeavor, and the Company’s Board of Directors and, in particular, the Nominating & Governance Committee are working closely with the Executive Team to ensure our business strategies and practices align with our corporate governance policies. In addition, in 2023, we updated our inaugural materiality matrix to identify the critical issues affecting our business and stakeholders. We continue to evolve while fostering an inclusive organization with a strong governing structure that supports long-term sustainability and social responsibility. We will continue to build on our ESG momentum as we refine and measure impact. Planet: In 2023, we achieved a significant milestone in our ESG journey by conducting a preliminary review of the Scope 1 and 2 emissions resulting from our US operations that aligns with the requirements for reporting Scope 1 and 2 emissions as outlined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol – standards set by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and World Resources Institute.

In 2023, we achieved a significant milestone in our ESG journey by conducting a preliminary review of the Scope 1 and 2 emissions resulting from our US operations that aligns with the requirements for reporting Scope 1 and 2 emissions as outlined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol – standards set by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and World Resources Institute. People: OptimizeRx continues to be dedicated to providing a supportive and respectful environment to its employees. Understanding that diversity in all areas is essential to bettering a professional environment, OptimizeRx celebrates differences in cultural background, experience, thought by fostering an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere. We prioritize recruiting, retaining, and incentivizing a highly qualified workforce as the success of OptimizeRx is dependent on the skills, experience, and efforts of our employees. A skilled workforce not only improves a company’s performance, but also contributes to overall employee satisfaction and enhances human capital.

OptimizeRx continues to be dedicated to providing a supportive and respectful environment to its employees. Understanding that diversity in all areas is essential to bettering a professional environment, OptimizeRx celebrates differences in cultural background, experience, thought by fostering an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere. We prioritize recruiting, retaining, and incentivizing a highly qualified workforce as the success of OptimizeRx is dependent on the skills, experience, and efforts of our employees. A skilled workforce not only improves a company’s performance, but also contributes to overall employee satisfaction and enhances human capital. Prosperity: Innovation remains key to our success as a health technology company. Through technology innovation, OptimizeRx aims to create more, and better, digital solutions that respond to the current unmet needs of the US health system and anticipate future needs related to patient care journeys. We will continue to invest in research and development efforts that have direct impact on population health challenges, including health communications, patient affordability, cost of care delivery, equitable access to therapy, and medication non-adherence.

“In 2023, we are staying true to our mission and purpose ― to create a more informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life-impacting therapies. This ESG report demonstrates the efforts we make to serve a bigger purpose than ourselves,” commented Will Febbo, OptimizeRx Chief Executive Officer. “OptimizeRx continues to support its community through philanthropic efforts, including individual contributions from our employees and board members. We are proud of the positive impact we have on our communities, our employees, and the greater good.”

OptimizeRx intends to review ESG progress quarterly, and to update the ESG report periodically. To read OptimizeRx’s full ESG report, please visit the Company’s governance page on its website or click here.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com