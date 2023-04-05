GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their comprehensive Audio Analysis solution – the Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™). This powerful tool can analyze audio content within Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB), and Super Wideband (SWB) PCM audio files while generating a variety of audio metrics including Frequency Bandwidth, Speech and Noise Levels, Speech Activity, RMS Power, Audio Dropout and Delay measurements.

[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/vat-web-architecture.jpg]

“The GL VAT™ application can produce various audio metrics, such as Round Trip and One Way Delay measurements, Audio Dropout analysis, Double-Talk measurements, and Voice Quality analysis (when coupled with the GL Voice Quality Testing (VQT) POLQA solution). Furthermore, the GL VAT™ supports Speech to Text analysis with pass/fail when linked with the GL Speech to Text Analysis solution,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

GL’s VAT™ performs fully automated operations by detecting audio files within a directory specified by the user and analyzing the audio files as they are created. The VAT™ tool uses configuration settings that are linked to the degraded voice file name to specify which tests to run, set configurations for each test, and associate reference files for tests that require both degraded and reference files.

The VAT™ software sends all associated results to a centralized database – GL WebViewer™. Accessing these results is done using the WebViewer™ (web browser) which includes the ability to filter, query, and generate custom reports. In addition, if results included GPS coordinates the WebViewer™ can plot results directly within Google Maps.

If the network connectivity is lost between VAT™ and the database, the data is saved internally. When connectivity is re-established, the system will automatically transmit the stored data to the GL WebViewer™ database to ensure that no data is lost.

Key Features

Analyze any Raw PCM voice file, including NB, WB, and SWB. Audio files can be generated from any application, including GL VQuad™ and vMobile™

Results are logged and stored in a Central Database which can be accessed through a web-based dashboard called the GL WebViewer™

Includes a Command Line Interface for automation and remote operation

Audio analysis includes Round Trip and One Way Delay, Dropout Audio analysis, Double-Talk, Power Level and Frequency Analysis, Speech Activity, Active Speech Level and Noise Level, and DC Offset

Supports VQT analysis when used in conjunction with GL VQT software

Multiple analytical tests can be performed on each individual voice file

Real-Time Applications

GL’s VAT™ is a versatile solution that can be used in a variety of real-time applications. Below are some instances that highlight its practical uses:

Quality Assurance for Network Providers and Equipment Manufacturers Analyze the quality of the network or endpoint device

and Interactive Voice Response or Voice Mail Quality Assurance Analyze real-time voice quality through the Speech to Text feature

or Call Center/Customer Service Quality Assurance Analyze calls in the real-time environment

Healthcare Monitor patients, detect specific keywords or phrases related to symptoms or conditions and provide feedback. This can help to improve patient outcomes and reduce medical errors

Media Monitoring Monitor the voice quality of live broadcasts

Market Research/Sales Analyze focus group discussions, detect certain keywords, and provide feedback to the moderator



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com