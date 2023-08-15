The Customer-Led Marketing Platform now supports clients with SMS marketing strategy consulting and managed services to drive customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced it now includes SMS marketing in its comprehensive Strategic Services offering for email marketing, data analytics, and predictive modeling. The expansion provides the company’s client base with a holistic, all-in-one Strategic Services solution.

The team, comprised of seasoned Marketing Data Analysts, BI developers, CRM associates, and SMS and email experts, has helped clients achieve a remarkable 55% increase in marketing contribution to revenue. With their decades of experience and over 4,000 monthly service hours in CRM marketing, data mining, and consulting, the company’s Strategic Services team offers tailor-made, data-driven customer marketing and monetization strategies that are invaluable in assuring that clients’ market approach centers on the customer rather than a specific product or campaign. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

The announcement comes on the heels of Optimove’s launch of OptiText, a native, personalized SMS tool, empowering marketers to utilize rich customer data to create, orchestrate, and measure hyper-personalized SMS campaigns at scale.

OptiText complements Optimove’s all-in-one suite of marketing channels, which already covers web, social, mobile, and email, empowering marketers to execute sophisticated Customer-Led Marketing strategies without leaving the platform.

In tandem with incorporating SMS capabilities into its product, Optimove has expanded its Strategic Services offering to encompass SMS expertise alongside the existing services that include:

Marketing strategy consulting – Strategic consulting on short- and long-term marketing programs to impact business KPIs such as conversion plans, cross-sell strategies and churn prevention marketing programs.

Managed services – End-to-end strategy, execution, analysis, and optimization of single and multiple campaigns or projects.



– End-to-end strategy, execution, analysis, and optimization of single and multiple campaigns or projects. Data Modeling as a Service ( DMaaS ) – Creating customized predictive data models for unique brand use cases, such as predicting potential VIPs, customer repeat rates, and distinct propensity scores.



– Creating customized predictive data models for unique brand use cases, such as predicting potential VIPs, customer repeat rates, and distinct propensity scores. Full-Service Multi-channel agency – Consultancy on email design, content, and frequency best practices, full-service email design and coding, and evaluation and optimization of deliverability metrics.



– Consultancy on email design, content, and frequency best practices, full-service email design and coding, and evaluation and optimization of deliverability metrics. Customized BI reports – Creation of strategic, rich, and interactive business dashboards with datasets, KPIs, and visuals perfectly tailored to each brand’s needs.

“SMS is a critical component of any effective mobile marketing strategy, but it can be a difficult channel to master,” said David Hardy, VP of Business Services. “With this new addition, our clients using OptiText, Optimove’s native SMS tool, will benefit from expert guidance and support to help them place the customer at the heart of every marketing action, reaching customers where they are and gaining their loyalty for life. We are committed to empowering our clients to succeed, and this expansion is just one more way we deliver on that promise. We are thrilled to announce this expansion to our Strategic Services offering.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John’s, bet365, Staples and many others across multiple business sectors.

For more information go to Optimove.com

CONTACT: Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com