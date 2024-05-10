More than 80% are motivated to shop early based on a sale, yet consumers say that quality and personalization are more significant factors than price in choosing a gift

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove Insights, the analytical and research arm of Optimove, has unveiled insights into consumer behavior and preferences for Mother’s Day shopping through its Mother’s Day 2024 Consumer Shopping Preferences Survey.

The survey, conducted in April 2024, sheds light on various aspects of consumer behavior related to Mother’s Day shopping:

Early Shopping Trends: A significant majority of consumers, seventy percent (70%), plan to purchase Mother’s Day gifts at least two weeks in advance. (See Image 1)

A significant majority of consumers, seventy percent (70%), plan to purchase Mother’s Day gifts at least two weeks in advance. (See Image 1) Preference for Quality and Personalization: Consumers prioritize quality (44%) and personalization (21%) over price when selecting gifts (See Image 2). Product reviews and ratings heavily influence purchasing decisions. At the same time, 86% noted that an item going on sale early would motivate them to shop early.

Consumers prioritize quality (44%) and personalization (21%) over price when selecting gifts (See Image 2). Product reviews and ratings heavily influence purchasing decisions. At the same time, 86% noted that an item going on sale early would motivate them to shop early. Omnichannel Shopping: Nearly five in ten consumers plan (48%) to shop both in-store and online, indicating the importance of omnichannel capabilities for retailers. Many consumers check prices online while shopping in-store, referred to as ROPIS (research online, purchase in-store).

Nearly five in ten consumers plan (48%) to shop both in-store and online, indicating the importance of omnichannel capabilities for retailers. Many consumers check prices online while shopping in-store, referred to as ROPIS (research online, purchase in-store). Eco-Friendly Brands: A significant portion of consumers (85%) prioritize buying from eco-friendly brands for Mother’s Day, highlighting the importance of sustainability in purchasing decisions.

“These results underscore that marketers must understand their customers’ evolving preferences, whether it’s their inclination to shop early, their preference for eco-friendly products, or their omnichannel shopping habits,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. “This knowledge enables marketers to ensure message consistency across all channels, enhancing the shopping journey for consumers. The bottom line is that loyalty marketing must start with the customer to optimize lifetime value.”

The survey also emphasized the need for marketers to balance promotional efforts with consumer preferences to avoid overwhelming customers with marketing messages.

