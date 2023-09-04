Data reveals that 61% of NFL bettors place “live bets” during games, indicating deep engagement; however, 54% of bettors use two or more betting sites, posing challenges to strong brand loyalty

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Solution for the iGaming sector, has released its Optimove 2023-2024 Report focused on NFL Wagering Intentions, Brand Loyalty, and Communication Preferences. Surveying 287 U.S. citizens who wagered on NFL football in August 2023, the comprehensive report deeply analyzes respondents’ wagering intentions, brand loyalty, and communication preferences. By providing insights into the behaviors and preferences of NFL bettors, it acts as a guide to sports gambling platforms to optimize their offerings, nurture player loyalty, and promote responsible gambling practices while maintaining a safer gambling environment. Access the report here.

Of particular interest is that NFL bettors show deep engagement in betting, as 61% of respondents said they make “live bets” during the game. While NFL bettors have deep engagement while the game is on, fifty-four percent (54%) use two or more sites per week for betting, and 18% use three or more.

This deep engagement in betting may result in the divergence in marketing fatigue between bettors and general online shoppers. Thirty-seven percent (37%) of bettors say they want fewer marketing messages compared to 66% of online shoppers.



Integrating a Customer Data Platform (CDP) with a Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) Can Drive Brand Loyalty

The report provides key recommendations to sports gambling sites to enhance customer engagement and loyalty further while promoting responsible gambling practices. The core driver includes integrating a Customer Data Platform (CDP) with a Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) to implement highly personalized promotions and optimal delivery timing.



Pini Yakuel, CEO and founder of Optimove noted that by aligning marketing strategies with these findings, sports gambling sites can effectively attract, engage, and retain bettors while promoting responsible gambling behaviors. He added, “This report will help sports betting operators have top-line data on NFL season bettors’ intentions. Starting with data from bettors is the holy grail to assuring that marketing messaging is pertinent and timely. Operators who do not have a Customer Data Platform seamlessly integrated into a Multichannel Marketing Hub will struggle to keep bettors loyal. The survey results around live betting are a prime example of the importance of real-time communications and app updates that dynamically respond to game changes.”

Recommended Actions for Sports Gambling Operators



First and foremost, sites should Integrate a Customer Data Platform (CDP) with a Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) for comprehensive insights. With that foundation, sports gambling operators can use AI to automate personalized game recommendations based on historical data and real-time interactions. Plus, they can implement real-time event triggers for timely personalized messages during games. To unify the player experience, sports sites can deliver consistent cross-channel messages for a unified customer experience. These actions can help deepen brand loyalty before, during, and after the game.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

