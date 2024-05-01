New advancements in Optimove’s #1 Journey Orchestration Platform include WhatsApp Integration, Self-Optimizing Streams and Web Inbox

LONDON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove will highlight new advancements to its Customer-Led Marketing Platform at the Gartner Marketing Symposium taking place in London, 13-14 May.

The new advancements in the #1 Journey Orchestration Platform include WhatsApp Integration, Self-Optimizing Streams, and Web Inbox. These enhancements empower marketers to elevate customer engagement and drive business growth. Optimove is featured as a platinum sponsor at the Gartner Marketing Symposium.

This news comes on the heels of the announcement of other advancements at the Optimove Connect Conference on March 21, 2024.

Optimove Advancements:

WhatsApp Integration: With Optimove’s WhatsApp Integration, brands can now seamlessly connect with nearly two billion active users worldwide. This integration enables personalized recommendations and content delivery, enriching customer engagement across channels and allowing brands to integrate WhatsApp interactions into any cross-channel journey seamlessly. WhatsApp can be used for AI-orchestrated campaigns and journeys across Optimove.

Self-Optimizing Streams: Rather than running a “winner take all” A/B/n test for multi-campaign streams, Optimove’s revolutionary Self-Optimizing Streams utilize AI to determine the best journey for each customer across a series of touchpoints. Over time, OptiGenie learns, adapts, and continuously optimizes the perfect allocation of customers for each treatment, catering to seasonality, relevant products, and changes in customer preferences. Self-Optimizing Streams build on Optimove’s existing Self-Optimizing Campaigns and Journeys, enabling marketers to deliver unprecedented, personalized experiences while aligning with business goals.

Web Inbox: This new feature allows businesses to deliver personalized messages directly to a user’s inbox on their website, fostering a more direct and interactive connection. The marketer can completely design a message in the Web Inbox to drive engagement through personalization and can be orchestrated into cross-channel journeys alongside all other channels.

According to Pini Yakuel, Optimove Founder and CEO, “At Optimove, we’re committed to empowering marketers to realize their multipotentiality via powerful tools that allow them to truly connect with their customers in real time. We ensure brands deeply engage with customers effectively to drive meaningful interactions. These new advancements underscore our commitment to ensuring marketers create personalized customer experiences that maximize customer retention and lifetime value.”

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo is taking place May 13-14 in London and June 3-5 in Denver, providing marketing leaders with actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results. Follow news and updates coming out of the conference on the Gartner Newsroom and on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing and Engagement Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

